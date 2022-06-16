WASHINGTON – The Federal Reserve on Wednesday decided on its largest interest-rate hike since November 1994, moving ahead with a 0.75 percentage point increase while signaling further aggressive tightening as the United States grapples with its highest inflation in decades.
Upon concluding a two-day meeting of the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee, the central bank said it will lift its target range for the federal funds rate to 1.50 to 1.75%, following a 0.5-point increase in May and a 0.25-point rise in March.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.