  • Wheat grain gets unloaded from the hold of a bulk carrier docked at Chiba Kyodo Silo Co. in Chiba on Monday. | BLOOMBERG
    Wheat grain gets unloaded from the hold of a bulk carrier docked at Chiba Kyodo Silo Co. in Chiba on Monday. | BLOOMBERG

  • Reuters

  • SHARE

Japan ran its biggest single-month trade deficit in more than eight years in May as high commodity prices and declines in the yen swelled imports, clouding the country’s economic outlook.

The growing trade deficit underscores the headwinds the world’s third-largest economy faces from a slide in the yen and surging costs of fuel and raw materials, on which domestic manufacturers rely for production.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,