The government plans to set up a new agency at the Cabinet Secretariat to oversee responses to outbreaks of infectious diseases, government sources said Tuesday.
The government also plans to merge the National Institute of Infectious Diseases and the National Center for Global Health and Medicine to create a Japanese version of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the sources said. The health ministry is set to establish a new office to oversee the new disease control entity.
