    During campaigning for the leadership of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party in September, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pledged to create a health crisis management agency to bolster responses to outbreaks of infectious diseases. | POOL / VIA REUTERS

The government plans to set up a new agency at the Cabinet Secretariat to oversee responses to outbreaks of infectious diseases, government sources said Tuesday.

The government also plans to merge the National Institute of Infectious Diseases and the National Center for Global Health and Medicine to create a Japanese version of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the sources said. The health ministry is set to establish a new office to oversee the new disease control entity.

