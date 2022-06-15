Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Wednesday he will attend a NATO summit meeting this month as the first Japanese leader to attend the gathering of the Western security alliance.
At a news conference, Kishida also said he will attend a three-day summit of the Group of Seven industrialized nations, to be held from June 26 in Schloss Elmau, Germany, just before the NATO gathering in the Spanish capital of Madrid.
