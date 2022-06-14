  • A group of freelance delivery drivers call for better working conditions after visiting the headquarters of Amazon Japan in Tokyo on Monday. | KYODO
    A group of freelance delivery drivers call for better working conditions after visiting the headquarters of Amazon Japan in Tokyo on Monday. | KYODO

A group of 10 people working as freelance delivery drivers for Amazon.com’s Japan unit have unionized and handed over a letter to the online shopping giant’s Tokyo headquarters demanding that their poor working conditions be corrected, union members said Monday.

The union claimed that, despite working as freelance drivers, Amazon Japan effectively controls their work hours by sending delivery instructions via smartphones and that the outsourcing of delivery operations is a way to avoid signing labor contracts.

