    Officials remove barriers to an area in the Noyuki district of Katsurao, Fukushima Prefecture, that was once designated a difficult-to-return zone, on Sunday. | KYODO

Katsurao, Fukushima Pref. – Japan lifted an evacuation order Sunday for a part of a district in Fukushima Prefecture that had been in place since the March 2011 nuclear disaster.

The area in the Noyuki district in the village of Katsurao, designated as a specified reconstruction and revitalization base, is expected to become the first area in the so-called difficult-to-return zone to host permanent residents again.

