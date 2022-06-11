Children aged 5-11 had a lower fever incidence than adults after receiving a second COVID-19 vaccination, a health ministry survey has revealed.

According to the study released Friday, 11.3% of such children had a fever of 37.5 degrees Celsius or higher after receiving the second dose of Pfizer Inc.’s vaccine, compared with the fever rate of 38.1% for those aged 20 or over.

