Japan’s businesses are pinning hopes on an inbound tourism recovery with the country having resumed the process of accepting foreign tourists for the first time since suspending it more than two years ago due to the coronavirus pandemic.
While the economic impact of easing border measures may not be so large at first due to the limited number of tourists allowed in, economists said the recent weakening of the yen could encourage visitors to spend more.
