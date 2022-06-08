Ever since Indonesia accelerated plans last year to achieve carbon neutrality, a parade of climate envoys from developed nations has headed to the archipelago — offering assistance and financial aid in exchange for a commitment by the world’s biggest exporter of coal by weight to phase out coal power.

Officials from the U.S. and Europe hope to secure a deal by the time Indonesia hosts G20 leaders in Bali in November, establishing a major milestone in the global effort to cut emissions and providing an impetus for the United Nations’ COP27 climate summit in Egypt the same month.