  • The United Nations Security Council fails to adopt a resolution to strengthen sanctions on North Korea on May 26 due to opposition from China and Russia. | UNITED NATIONS / VIA KYODO
    The United Nations Security Council fails to adopt a resolution to strengthen sanctions on North Korea on May 26 due to opposition from China and Russia. | UNITED NATIONS / VIA KYODO

  • Jiji

  • SHARE

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is calling for reform of the U.N. Security Council, which has proved dysfunctional in its role as the guardian of peace amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

As a veto by Russia prevented the Security Council from taking effective action over Russia’s military aggression against its neighbor, Kishida specifically hopes to limit the five permanent members’ exercise of veto power.

Unable to view this article?

This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.

Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.

If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.

We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,