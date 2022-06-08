Nagoya – The family of a Sri Lankan woman who died while in custody at an immigration center in central Japan last year demanded an apology from the government on Wednesday in a damages suit against the state.
The family of Ratnayake Liyanage Wishma Sandamali, allege that she was illegally detained and died due to a lack of necessary medical care. They filed the lawsuit in March seeking ¥156 million ($1.17 million) in damages.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.