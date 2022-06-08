The family of a Sri Lankan woman who died while in custody at an immigration center in central Japan last year demanded an apology from the government on Wednesday in a damages suit against the state.

The family of Ratnayake Liyanage Wishma Sandamali, allege that she was illegally detained and died due to a lack of necessary medical care. They filed the lawsuit in March seeking ¥156 million ($1.17 million) in damages.