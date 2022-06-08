As North Korea continues to enhance its missile arsenal, South Korea’s new conservative administration wants to tighten the screws on Pyongyang by taking a “peace through strength” approach.
One initiative is reactivating a channel to redeploy American strategic assets — and possibly tactical nuclear weapons — to South Korea, which was agreed upon when U.S. President Joe Biden visited Seoul late last month.
