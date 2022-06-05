North Korea launched eight short-range ballistic missiles on Sunday, the South Korean military said, as Pyongyang continues its record-setting pace of weapons testing.

The weapons were fired from the Sunan area of Pyongyang, the Yonhap news agency reported, where the North has been known to test its intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM).

Japan also confirmed that the North had apparently fired multiple projectiles that landed outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone, which extends 200 nautical miles (370 kilometers) from its coast, Kyodo News reported, citing a government source.

Ankit Panda, a senior fellow at the U.S.-based Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, said the launch of eight missiles was “unprecedented,” pointing to past instances where the North had launched seven missiles, including a Taepodong-2 in 2006, and five Scud-ER missiles in March 2017.

But while a near-simultaneous launch of eight of its advanced short-range missiles would be unprecedented, this was not entirely unexpected since North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed in late April to improve his arsenal of weapons capable of carrying smaller, tactical nuclear warheads.

The North’s last known weapons test was of three missiles, including an ICBM, on May 25 — the day after U.S. President Joe Biden left the region following summit meetings with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol.

The latest tests come as U.S. and South Korean officials have warned for weeks that the North has completed preparations for a nuclear test and that it was gauging the timing of conducting a blast.

They also come as the North grapples with a reported COVID-19 outbreak that has seen the isolated country report more than 4 million “fever” patients, according state-run media.