The government said Tuesday it will ask companies and households across Japan to save electricity due to a possible power crunch in the summer and winter.
It will be the first time since fiscal 2015 that the government has filed such a request on a nationwide scale. The last such occurrence came in the wake of the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster, triggered by a massive earthquake and tsunami, when the government asked that energy be saved from fiscal 2012.
