  • Visitors at Sensoji temple in Tokyo on May 30. Foreign tourists will be required to wear masks and purchase private medical insurance under tourism guidelines unveiled Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI
When in Rome, do as the Romans do.

That’s the firm line Japan is taking with foreign tourists on guided tours, who will be allowed in from Friday. Such visitors will be required to abide by the nation’s coronavirus measures, including mask-wearing, and purchase private medical insurance in case they test positive for COVID-19 during the trip.

