Japan on Wednesday doubled the cap on daily arrivals to the country as it continues to ease its COVID-19 border controls amid receding worries about the pandemic.
The country also exempted people from isolation and COVID-19 testing upon entry when they come from 98 countries and regions presenting the lowest risk of infection, including the United States, Britain, China and South Korea. This means some 80% of the entrants are exempted.
