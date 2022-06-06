Police believe that individuals who were arrested over alleged fraud related to a government COVID-19 relief aid program, including a Tokyo Regional Taxation Bureau official, falsified tax return documents and abused their taxation expertise while taking advantage of young people who were not familiar with the tax system.

Investigative sources said last week that police had arrested nine people including Kohei Tsukamoto, 24, a Tokyo tax bureau official, and Kazusa Nakamura, 24, a former employee of the bureau.