The central government has called for a revamp of old-fashioned labor practices, taxation and social security systems that have left the nation’s gender gap largely intact for years, taking issue with the stereotypical notion of the roles expected of men and women.

A policy blueprint released Friday to promote women’s economic empowerment states that the once deep-rooted belief that marriage guarantees women economic stability for the rest of their life is “a thing of the past” as more women choose to get divorced and live longer than before.