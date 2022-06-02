South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol’s conservative party took a decisive victory in elections for leaders of major cities and provinces, in a show of support for his policies coming just three weeks after he took office.
Yoon’s People Power Party won 12 of the 17 major posts in elections held Wednesday for provincial governors and mayors, including the top job in the two biggest cities of Seoul and Busan, according to data from National Election Commission.
