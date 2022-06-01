In order to mitigate the danger and damage caused by heavy rainfall, the Meteorological Agency will begin forecasting "linear precipitation zones" starting Wednesday, as part of efforts to improve forecasting accuracy.
Linear precipitation zones are bands of cumulonimbus clouds — those that are rain-heavy, dense and towering — which can move slowly or stop, dumping their contents in the same area.
