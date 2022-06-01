  • Hokuriku bullet trains are flooded due to Typhoon Hagibis in Nagano in October 2019. | KYODO
In order to mitigate the danger and damage caused by heavy rainfall, the Meteorological Agency will begin forecasting "linear precipitation zones" starting Wednesday, as part of efforts to improve forecasting accuracy.

Linear precipitation zones are bands of cumulonimbus clouds — those that are rain-heavy, dense and towering — which can move slowly or stop, dumping their contents in the same area.

