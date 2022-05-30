A foreign tourist on a package tour trial in Oita Prefecture has tested positive for the coronavirus, with three others considered as close contacts, the tourism agency said Monday.
The tourists, all Thai nationals, got tested after the individual complained of a sore throat on Monday, according to Kyodo News. The tour has been canceled.
