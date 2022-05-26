The government will allow foreign tourists to enter Japan on package tours from June 6, TV Asahi reported late Wednesday, paving the way for the full resumption of inbound tourism, which has been suspended for more than two years since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is expected to make the announcement as early as Thursday.
