Japan said Sunday it has confirmed a South Korean research vessel conducted a marine survey in waters off disputed islets within Japan’s exclusive economic zone in the Sea of Japan.
The ship, Hae Yang 2000, was found to have extended a wire-like object into the sea off the pair of islets without prior consent from Tokyo, according to a statement issued by the Japanese Foreign Ministry.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.