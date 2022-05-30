  • South Korean research vessel Hae Yang 2000 | THE 8TH REGIONAL COAST GUARD HEADQUARTERS / VIA KYODO
    South Korean research vessel Hae Yang 2000 | THE 8TH REGIONAL COAST GUARD HEADQUARTERS / VIA KYODO

  • Kyodo

Japan said Sunday it has confirmed a South Korean research vessel conducted a marine survey in waters off disputed islets within Japan’s exclusive economic zone in the Sea of Japan.

The ship, Hae Yang 2000, was found to have extended a wire-like object into the sea off the pair of islets without prior consent from Tokyo, according to a statement issued by the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

