  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida takes a ride on a test car for the Series L0 maglev train on Saturday in Yamanashi Prefecture. | POOL / VIA KYODO
    Prime Minister Fumio Kishida takes a ride on a test car for the Series L0 maglev train on Saturday in Yamanashi Prefecture. | POOL / VIA KYODO

Tsuru, Yamanashi Pref. – Prime Minister Fumio Kishida indicated Saturday that the government is aiming to start an environmental impact assessment next year for the unbuilt section of the planned Chuo Shinkansen maglev line.

“We will provide guidance and assistance while cooperating with local governments along the train line, so (the assessment) can begin next year, in order to move up the opening of the entire line,” Kishida said.

