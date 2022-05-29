Tsuru, Yamanashi Pref. – Prime Minister Fumio Kishida indicated Saturday that the government is aiming to start an environmental impact assessment next year for the unbuilt section of the planned Chuo Shinkansen maglev line.
“We will provide guidance and assistance while cooperating with local governments along the train line, so (the assessment) can begin next year, in order to move up the opening of the entire line,” Kishida said.
