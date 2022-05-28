  • A crowd of protesters yells as people leave the National Rifle Association's annual convention in Houston on Friday, just days after a massacre at a Texas elementary school. | REUTERS
    A crowd of protesters yells as people leave the National Rifle Association's annual convention in Houston on Friday, just days after a massacre at a Texas elementary school. | REUTERS

  • Reuters

  • SHARE

Houston – Protesters holding signs and crosses with photos of victims from the Texas elementary school shooting demonstrated Friday outside the National Rifle Association’s annual convention in Houston, as the American gun lobby came under pressure after the massacre.

Attendance was dampened and speakers and featured musical acts stayed away as about 500 protesters, some shouting “NRA go away,” and “Shame, it could be your kids today,” jeered attendees outside the George R. Brown Convention Center.

Unable to view this article?

This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.

Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.

If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.

We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , , ,