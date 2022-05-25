A mass shooting that left at least 19 schoolchildren and two adults dead in the deeply pro-gun state of Texas on Tuesday increased pressure on U.S. politicians to take action over the ubiquity of firearms — but also brought the grim expectation of little or no change.

It was the eighth mass shooting this year, according to the Everytown gun control group, and came 10 days after another 18-year-old murdered 10 African Americans at a supermarket in New York.