The central government is considering increasing the lump-sum childbirth allowance from the current ¥420,000 per child to reduce the burden on child-rearing households, informed sources said Friday.

The cost of hospitalization for childbirth in Japan continues to rise, especially in major cities, with the national average now exceeding the childbirth allowance.

