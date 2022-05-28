The central government is considering increasing the lump-sum childbirth allowance from the current ¥420,000 per child to reduce the burden on child-rearing households, informed sources said Friday.
The cost of hospitalization for childbirth in Japan continues to rise, especially in major cities, with the national average now exceeding the childbirth allowance.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.