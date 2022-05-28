Abashiri, Hokkaido – Coast guard personnel and other officials on Saturday searched the inside of a salvaged tour boat that sunk off Hokkaido's Shiretoko Peninsula last month.
With 12 people still missing after the accident, investigators are looking for any clues. So far, 14 of the 26 people who were on the Kazu I tour boat have been found dead.
