A Japanese team said Thursday it has developed a device that can detect COVID-19 in about nine minutes with a sensitivity on par with that of PCR tests.
The device, named opn-SATORI, is capable of identifying mutant strains of the COVID-19 and can also be configured to detect many types of viruses, including influenza, at once.
