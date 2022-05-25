  • (From left) Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, U.S. President Joe Biden, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wave to the media prior to 'the Quad' meeting at Kishida's office in Tokyo on Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI
    (From left) Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, U.S. President Joe Biden, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wave to the media prior to "the Quad" meeting at Kishida's office in Tokyo on Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI
  • SHARE

U.S. President Joe Biden’s trip to Asia sought to put on full display the robust bilateral alliances with Japan and South Korea, as well as the evolving partnerships within “the Quad,” — which includes Japan, Australia and India — in the face of the looming security threats and economic challenges posed by China.

But the development of a deeper and broader alignment across the Indo-Pacific that can push back against China’s assertiveness seems to remain elusive, as indicated by the mixed response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the vagueness of a just-launched U.S. economic engagement initiative in the region.

Unable to view this article?

This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.

Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.

If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.

We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , , , , ,