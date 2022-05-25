Japan’s economy is recovering from the pandemic, the government said in a monthly report Wednesday, with COVID-19 not included in its domestic assessment for the first time in more than two years.
“The Japanese economy is showing signs of picking up,” the Cabinet Office wrote in its basic assessment, dropping the words “as the severe situation due to COVID-19 is easing” that had followed the line in last month’s report.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.