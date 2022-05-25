  • The Cabinet Office's monthly report on the Japanese economy for May dropped the word 'coronavirus' from its assessment for the first time since March 2020. | AFP-JIJI
    The Cabinet Office's monthly report on the Japanese economy for May dropped the word "coronavirus" from its assessment for the first time since March 2020. | AFP-JIJI

  • Kyodo

Japan’s economy is recovering from the pandemic, the government said in a monthly report Wednesday, with COVID-19 not included in its domestic assessment for the first time in more than two years.

“The Japanese economy is showing signs of picking up,” the Cabinet Office wrote in its basic assessment, dropping the words “as the severe situation due to COVID-19 is easing” that had followed the line in last month’s report.

