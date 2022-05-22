After winding down a whirlwind five-nation tour earlier this month, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was explicit in his concerns over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine — and what it means for the Indo-Pacific region.
“Ukraine may be East Asia tomorrow,” he said.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.