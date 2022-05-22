Taiwan will not be a part of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework when the U.S. administration of President Joe Biden launches it this week as a key tool for regional engagement, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Sunday.
Whether Taiwan will become a member of the IPEF initiative has been drawing attention as the move would likely upset China, which views the island as its own. The framework will be launched on Monday.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.