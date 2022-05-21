  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida inspects construction for the new Cultural Affairs Agency building in Kyoto and Saturday. | KYODO
    Prime Minister Fumio Kishida inspects construction for the new Cultural Affairs Agency building in Kyoto and Saturday. | KYODO

  REUTERS, AFP-JIJI

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Saturday that he was disappointed in China’s efforts to develop areas in the East China Sea, saying that it was “unacceptable.”

Speaking to reporters in the western city of Kyoto, he said that the government had lodged a complaint against China via diplomatic channels.

