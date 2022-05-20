Monthly wage hikes agreed to so far between major companies and their unions in this year’s shuntō labor-management negotiations have averaged ¥7,430, or 2.27%, the Japan Business Federation said Friday.
The average growth rate, compared with the 1.82% rise in the previous year’s talks, was up year on year for the first time in four years, according to the initial survey of shuntō talks by the lobby, also known as Keidanren. In the survey, 81 companies in 14 industries gave answers.
