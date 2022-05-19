The Tokyo District Court on Thursday ordered a Tokyo medical school to pay around ¥8.05 million ($63,000) in damages to 13 women for rigging its entrance exams in favor of male candidates, in what is believed to be the first ruling of its kind after a series of manipulations of exam results were uncovered in the nation.

The court ruled that the women had suffered emotional distress as a result of Juntendo University’s gender-based discrimination, awarding each between ¥300,000 and ¥900,000 in compensation. The plaintiffs had sought a combined ¥54 million.