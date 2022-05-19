The English proficiency of students in public junior and senior high schools in Japan is steadily improving, an education ministry survey showed Wednesday.
The proportion of third-year junior high school students with English proficiency equivalent to A1 or higher under the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR), an international standard for grading language ability, came to 47.0% in the fiscal 2021 survey, up 3.0 percentage points from the previous fiscal 2019 survey.
