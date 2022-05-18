Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi on Wednesday told his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi he hopes Beijing will play a “responsible role” in ensuring peace and security as Russia’s war in Ukraine continues.
China, which has close ties with Russia, has refrained from condemning Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine that started more than two months ago. Western nations have been ramping up pressure and sanctions on Russia to end the atrocities.
