The Japan Coast Guard and others will decide as early as this month whether to salvage the sunken Kazu I tour boat, informed sources said Monday.
The boat sank off the Shiretoko Peninsula in Hokkaido on April 23 and currently sits on a seabed at a depth of about 120 meters. Fourteen of the 26 people on board have been confirmed dead.
