  • Tour boat Kazu I, photographed by an unmanned submersible on May 8 | THE JAPAN COAST GUARD'S 1ST REGIONAL HEADQUARTERS / VIA KYODO
    Tour boat Kazu I, photographed by an unmanned submersible on May 8 | THE JAPAN COAST GUARD'S 1ST REGIONAL HEADQUARTERS / VIA KYODO

  • Jiji

  • SHARE

The Japan Coast Guard and others will decide as early as this month whether to salvage the sunken Kazu I tour boat, informed sources said Monday.

The boat sank off the Shiretoko Peninsula in Hokkaido on April 23 and currently sits on a seabed at a depth of about 120 meters. Fourteen of the 26 people on board have been confirmed dead.

Unable to view this article?

This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.

Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.

If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.

We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,