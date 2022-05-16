A revision to the law in Japan will make it mandatory for pet dogs and cats to be implanted with microchips to record the owner’s information, effective on June 1, to help prevent pets from going missing for a long time or being abandoned easily.

After the revised Act on Welfare and Management of Animals comes into force, dogs and cats sold by pet stores and breeders will be required to be microchipped, while the owners of other pet dogs and cats will need to make such efforts. No penalties will be imposed for violations, however.