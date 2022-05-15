WASHINGTON – Frustration with U.S. President Joe Biden and his Democratic Party over their perceived lack of leadership on abortion rights is likely to add fuel to months of planned protests across the United States, activists said.
An unprecedented Supreme Court leak two weeks ago showed the conservative majority of justices may soon reverse the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that established abortion rights. Galvanized by the prospect, protesters marched across the country on Saturday, the start of what organizers said would be a “summer of rage.”
