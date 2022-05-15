  • Tokyo reported 3,348 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI
  • staff report, jiji

Tokyo confirmed 3,348 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, down by about 1,360 from a week earlier as the nation remains on guard for a resurgence of infections after the Golden Week holidays.

The daily tally fell week-on-week for the second straight day after posting increases for eight days in a row.

