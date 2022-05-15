  • Then-Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi (right) meets with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (left) in Tokyo in November 2020. | KYODO
Talks between Japan and China over Beijing’s import ban on some Japanese food products have not been held for over a year, sources familiar with bilateral relations have said.

As China has not responded to Japan’s request for resuming the talks amid soured bilateral ties, it is uncertain when the ban will be lifted, with the deadlock possibly affecting discussions on China’s accession to a major Pacific free trade deal, the sources said.

