Washington – U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday promised a long-term commitment to Southeast Asia in the face of China’s growing clout as he met regional leaders for a first summit in Washington.
Biden laid out $150 million in new initiatives and announced plans for the first full U.S. ambassador to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in more than five years.
