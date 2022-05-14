  • U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks during the U.S.-ASEAN summit at the State Department in Washington on Friday. | REUTERS
  AFP-JIJI, REUTERS

Washington – U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday promised a long-term commitment to Southeast Asia in the face of China’s growing clout as he met regional leaders for a first summit in Washington.

Biden laid out $150 million in new initiatives and announced plans for the first full U.S. ambassador to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in more than five years.

