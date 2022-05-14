  • People sit near a screen showing a news broadcast showing North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the main train station in Seoul on Thursday. | AFP-JIJI
    People sit near a screen showing a news broadcast showing North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the main train station in Seoul on Thursday. | AFP-JIJI

  AFP-JIJI

Seoul – North Korea on Saturday reported 21 additional deaths from “fever,” two days after the country announced its first-ever cases of COVID-19 and ordered nationwide lockdowns.

State media said 174,440 new fever cases were discovered on Friday alone and that 21 people had died, as the country moved into a “maximum emergency quarantine system” in a bid to slow the spread of disease through its unvaccinated population.

