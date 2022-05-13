Beijing – A leaked list of thousands of detained Uyghurs has helped Nursimangul Abdureshid shed some light on the whereabouts of her family members who have disappeared in China’s sweeping crackdown on Xinjiang.
Researchers estimate over 1 million Uyghurs and other mostly Muslim minorities are being held in a secretive network of detention centers and prisons, ostensibly as part of an anti-terrorism campaign after a series of attacks.
