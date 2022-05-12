The leaders of Japan and the European Union agreed Thursday to cooperate in realizing a “free and open” Indo-Pacific and ensure economic and energy security, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said.

In a joint press briefing after their summit, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the 27-member bloc wants to take a more “active” role in the region, which is thriving but is also “a theater of tensions,” in a veiled reference to the rise of an assertive China.