  • European Council President Charles Michel, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen prior to their talks in Tokyo on Thursday. | POOL / VIA REUTERS
    European Council President Charles Michel, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen prior to their talks in Tokyo on Thursday. | POOL / VIA REUTERS

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

The leaders of Japan and the European Union agreed Thursday to cooperate in realizing a “free and open” Indo-Pacific and ensure economic and energy security, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said.

In a joint press briefing after their summit, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the 27-member bloc wants to take a more “active” role in the region, which is thriving but is also “a theater of tensions,” in a veiled reference to the rise of an assertive China.

Unable to view this article?

This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.

Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.

If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.

We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , ,