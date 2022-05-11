  • Okinawa Gov. Tamaki Denny (left) hands a porposal to Prime Minister Fumio regarding the relocation of a U.S. military base in the prefecture, at the Prime Minister's Office, in Tokyo, on Tuesday. | OKINAWA PREFECTURE / VIA KYODO
  • Kyodo

Okinawa Gov. Denny Tamaki held talks Tuesday with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, urging him to scrap a controversial plan to relocate a U.S. air base within the southern prefecture, days ahead of the 50th anniversary of its reversion to Japan.

The governor handed Kishida a set of proposals at the prime minister’s office, which also said a decades-old pact defining the rights of U.S. forces and their personnel in Japan should be reviewed.

