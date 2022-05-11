  • Germany Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida ahead of their talks at the Prime Minister's Office on April 28 | KYODO
  • Kyodo, staff report

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has sought help from German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in removing a statue in Berlin symbolizing Korean “comfort women,” the top government spokesman said Wednesday.

The term “comfort women” is a euphemism for those who suffered under Japan’s military brothel system before and during World War II. They were forced or coerced into sexual servitude under various circumstances, including abduction, deception and poverty.

