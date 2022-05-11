Seoul – Lawmakers from Japan and South Korea pledged Wednesday to turn the two nation’s frayed ties positive, after new South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol took office.
At a meeting held in Seoul, members of a cross-party group of Japanese lawmakers dedicated to promoting exchanges between the two neighbors and their South Korean counterparts shared their hopes that the launch of the new administration will be “a starting point” toward a better bilateral relationship.
Can't view this article?
Your browser's ad blocking or security software may be the cause.
Please add
www.japantimes.co.jp / buy-ap.piano.io
to your allowed sites to continue reading.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.